Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ROIC stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

