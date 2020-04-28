Research Analysts Set Expectations for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

MANH opened at $63.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

