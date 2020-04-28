Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) recently:

4/24/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/22/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/17/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/16/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/6/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/25/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Akero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/2/2020 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $557.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

