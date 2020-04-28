Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tennant’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Dougherty & Co decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tennant in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

TNC stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 161,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

