Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ventas, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

Ventas stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,824,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 117.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

