Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TER. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of TER opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,820 shares of company stock worth $6,755,392 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

