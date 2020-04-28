Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunomedics, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of IMMU opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,550 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

