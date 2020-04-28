Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of DNKN opened at $60.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

