Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REPYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

