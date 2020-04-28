RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Up 5.3%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $148.65, 309,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 390,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.87.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 77,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

