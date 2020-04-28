Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 5,836,666 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,032,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

