Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 5,836,666 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,032,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
