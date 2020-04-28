Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Relx worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Relx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after buying an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Relx by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

