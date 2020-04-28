Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $438.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $438.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.14 million and the lowest is $359.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $447.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $774.30 million to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -149.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.