Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capita (CPI)

4/24/2020 – Capita had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/21/2020 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/30/2020 – Capita had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/30/2020 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/11/2020 – Capita was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

3/11/2020 – Capita was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84).

3/6/2020 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Capita was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Capita had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Capita had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capita (LON:CPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Capita PLC will post 1289.9998597 EPS for the current year.

In other Capita news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 13,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,663.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

