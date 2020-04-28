Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – Erytech Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Erytech Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Erytech Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2020 – Erytech Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Erytech Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2020 – Erytech Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Erytech Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – Erytech Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company's product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. "

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.10. Erytech Pharma SA has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that Erytech Pharma SA will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

