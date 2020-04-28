RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,496.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $5,541,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 309,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

