Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities cut their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

