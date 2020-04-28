Raymond James Cuts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $130.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Chubb stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

