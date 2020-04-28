Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNDB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

