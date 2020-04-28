Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.95

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.95 and traded as low as $62.06. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 1,773,606 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$59.83 and a 200 day moving average of A$69.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.86.

Get Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Penrose purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$63.63 ($45.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,131.03 ($32,717.04). Also, insider Peter Evans 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.