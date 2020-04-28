Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 659,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 535,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Quotient Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at $212,419.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,725.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.