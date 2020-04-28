Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) Insider Nigel Payne Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Nigel Payne bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,707.18).

LON:QXT opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.84. Quixant PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.30 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Get Quixant alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QXT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.