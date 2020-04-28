Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.06.

DGX stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after buying an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after buying an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

