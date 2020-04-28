Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Shares of DGX opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

