Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

WWW opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $4,171,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.