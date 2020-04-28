Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

WRE stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

