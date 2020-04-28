Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Cut by KeyCorp

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

