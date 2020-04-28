Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

VVV opened at $16.78 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 26.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Valvoline by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

