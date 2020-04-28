Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

RCI stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

