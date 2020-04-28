Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plains GP in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

