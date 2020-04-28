Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut by KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $136.67 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

