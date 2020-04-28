Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.