Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut by Analyst

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Bankshares in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in National Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

