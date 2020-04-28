Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

