Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Reduced by Piper Sandler

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.91 on Monday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Insiders have purchased 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

