Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Reduced by Analyst

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

FHN stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in First Horizon National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Horizon National by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,605,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 915,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

