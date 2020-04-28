Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet lowered Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of CTRE opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $131,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

