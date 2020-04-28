Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Issued By Raymond James

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.75.

TIH stock opened at C$64.37 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.22.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,232,160. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

