Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.