Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By KeyCorp

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $96,722,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after acquiring an additional 306,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graco by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after acquiring an additional 164,679 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

