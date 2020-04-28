Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $474.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 298,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.