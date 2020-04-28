Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bank Ozk in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of OZK opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

