Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Issued By US Capital Advisors

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE WPX opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in WPX Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 353,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

