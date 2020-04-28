Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Smith Micro Software in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

