Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MSA Safety Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

MSA stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.13. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110 in the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

