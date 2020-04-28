Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.