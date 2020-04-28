Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blackline in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackline’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

BL opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 0.82. Blackline has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth about $7,902,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

