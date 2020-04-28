Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered by Northcoast Research

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $15.20 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $961.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

