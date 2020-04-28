Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $108,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

