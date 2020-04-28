Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $6.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.39. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $2,770.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.28 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,025.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,900.12. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

